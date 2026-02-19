Dmitriev denies Russia offered the US $12 trillion worth projects

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev denied that Russia is offering the US projects worth $12 trillion "in exchange" for the lifting of sanctions.

"The Economist released a fake news story: Russia allegedly offers $12 trillion worth projects to the US 'in exchange' for sanctions lifting. This is not true. The lifting of sanctions will be eventually dictated by interests of the US proper: the US companies already lost over $300 bln when leaving the Russian market," he wrote on his channel in Max.

The Economist reported earlier also that many US lawyers are proactively studying possible scenarios of lifting sanctions on Russia, and the bulk of the preparatory work has already been completed.