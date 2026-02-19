EU adds Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to list of terrorist organizations

BRUSSELS, February 19. /TASS/. The EU has added the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of terrorist organizations, the EU Council said.

"Following the political agreement reached by the Foreign Affairs Council on 29 January, the Council formally decided today to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran to the EU terrorist list," the EU Council said in a statement.

On January 29 the council also approved new sanctions against Iran, making it clear that the decision is not formally related to the potential US military operation against Iran.