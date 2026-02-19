Russian, Indian navies to further strengthen bilateral relations — Navy Admiral

VISAKHAPATNAM /India/, February 19. /TASS/. Russian-Indian naval relations have a long history and will continue to develop, Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Indian Navy’s Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, told TASS.

"Russia and India have historical relations. We have been partners for many years, with numerous visits," he said on the sidelines of the Milan international exercise and a conference on naval cooperation currently underway in eastern India.

"This friendship is very strong. Therefore, I am confident it will continue. There is no reason not to develop it," the admiral added. According to him, "these relations are built on trust and people-to-people connections."

"I was in Russia in 2018, and the warmth with which we were greeted, the hospitality of the Russian Navy, was very touching," he added.

The Russian Navy frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov is participating in the Milan Exercise. The Indian Navy stated that this "reflects the strong naval cooperation and long-standing maritime ties between India and Russia." The Russian delegation is led by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

"Exercise Milan 2026 brings together naval forces from around the world in Visakhapatnam, united in a spirit of camaraderie, cooperation and collaboration. As friendly nations gather on India's east coast, the exercise will strengthen ties, enable the exchange of experience and broaden maritime cooperation," the Indian Navy said earlier.

The Indian Defense Ministry previously announced that the harbor and seaborne phases of the exercise will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue operations, and joint security missions. A total of more than 70 countries and 75 delegations will participate in the exercises.