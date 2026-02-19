Russia should not lose achievements it obtained under sanctions — Medvedev

YEKATERINBURG, February 19. /TASS/. It is crucial for Russia not to lose the achievements the country has obtained under sanctions, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said during a working visit to the Ural Locomotives plant in the Sverdlovsk region.

"We must never lose what we have now achieved at such a high price, in a situation where they have actually imposed a blockade on our country. They are not giving us anything. We are forced to create a lot ourselves, sometimes, let's face it, using whatever is available," Medvedev said.

According to him, this ultimately develops competencies that will be in demand in the country in the future.