Geneva results, venue for next round, no sense in Europe’s participation: Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The venue of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine will be chosen after the Geneva talks are assessed, Russian Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Moscow sees no point in Europe’s participation in the talks. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been briefed by the negotiating team on the results of the Geneva talks.

TASS has summed up key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

Results of the Geneva talks

Putin has already received the delegation's report on the results of the Geneva talks: "Of course," he replied to a question on the matter.

Prospects for a new meeting

The choice of venue for the next round of consultations will be made following an "analysis of the meetings that took place in Geneva."

As of yet, Russia cannot say which country will host the next meeting on Ukraine: "No, we can't name anything yet."

There have been no new contacts with the US side since Geneva, and none are planned now, but the matter will be looked at: "There was nothing, nothing is planned yet. They will be worked out, then a further decision will be made. Further schedule will depend on the Americans."

Europe’s potential participation

No European Union representatives are taking part in the negotiation process on Ukraine: "In any case, Europeans are not present at the negotiating table. They are not present in the negotiation process in general."

The Europeans’ position on Ukraine only encourages further hostilities: "The overwhelming majority of views expressed in European capitals tend to contribute more to the continuation of the war than to attempts at a peaceful settlement."

Russia sees no sense in Europe’s involvement in the Ukrainian settlement process: "As of now, say, out of the participants in the trilateral format, at least Russia sees no point in the Europeans’ participation. This is unlikely to be of any help. Work continues and, as [Vladimir] Medinsky said: 'The work is hard.'"