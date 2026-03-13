Iran completes heaviest missile attack on Israel — IRGC Aerospace Force chief

DOHA, March 13. /TASS/. Iran has conducted its most extensive missile assault on Israeli territory since the onset of the conflict, according to General Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

"Thirty super-heavy ballistic missiles, each weighing between one and two tons, were launched at designated targets within the occupied territories. This operation successfully disrupted and destroyed key Israeli aerial surveillance systems. It marks the most significant combat strike against the regime to date. With this, another portion of the regime’s skies now falls under our control," he stated on social media.