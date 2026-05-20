Development of Russia-China partnership: key Putin’s statements

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia and China have set new ambitious goals for developing their partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The Russian leader emphasized that trade cooperation between Moscow and Beijing will continue.

TASS has compiled the head of state’s key statements.

Impressions from visit to China

"My colleagues and I always enjoy visiting hospitable China."

Talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping "were very productive and useful."

Development of partnership

The leaders of Russia and China set new ambitious goals for developing the partnership between their countries: "Together with the president, we have set new ambitious goals for the qualitative development of the Russia-China cooperation."

Today’s visit to China is of special significance, as "this year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation": "Based on the principles of equality, trust, mutual respect, and mutual benefit enshrined in this foundational treaty, our ties are developing dynamically for the benefit of the peoples of our countries."

Regular meetings between the Russian and Chinese heads of government have proven "their effectiveness, including in the implementation of the full range of agreements reached at the highest level."

The governments of both countries always bear a special responsibility because they "are engaged in concrete work in very specific areas": "We all understand perfectly well that the final outcome depends to a large extent on how deeply you are involved in this work."

"Humanitarian ties are actively developing, including in culture, cinema, sports, and in the areas of youth and tourism exchanges."

Economic cooperation

Trade turnover between Russia and China has grown by more than 10% this year: "As I mentioned earlier today, despite some adjustments to the 2025 bilateral trade figures, trade turnover is showing strong growth this year - over 10%."

Trade cooperation will continue "in accordance with approved long-term strategies, primarily the plan for Russia-China economic cooperation through 2030."

Priority areas

Protecting Russian-Chinese cooperation from external influences and implementing joint projects in various fields are priority tasks for Moscow and Beijing: "Among the priorities is ensuring the reliable protection of our cooperation from negative external influences. The agenda includes the implementation of a broad range of joint sectoral projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, transport, and logistics."

The protection of the partnership between Russia and China "is largely facilitated by the nearly 100% use of national currencies in bilateral settlements."

Personnel training

The launch of the Russia-China Cross-Year of Education will help "take the training of professionals across a wide range of fields - including cutting-edge industries - to a new level."

Training professionals for work in cutting-edge industries will "ensure the scientific and technological sovereignty" of both countries.