MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Latvia’s consent to provide its territory for a Ukrainian drone operation has set a precedent whereby a NATO member state is being used as a bridgehead for strikes on Russia, former Latvian lawmaker Ruslan Pankratov told TASS.

Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that Kiev had convinced Riga to use its territory to carry out a drone operation against Russia.

"This is a systemic military threat, not just a provocation. A new legal reality is emerging in which the territory of a NATO member state is being used as a bridgehead for strikes against Russia. The precedent has thus been set," he noted.

According to the expert, Riga opted for this course of action for three reasons. "One: fear of becoming a NATO outsider at a time when allies are increasing pressure on Russia. Brussels and Washington view refusal as a sign of disloyalty. Two: ideological fervor. <…> Three: hopes for a NATO umbrella," Pankratov explained.

At the same time, he pointed out that Riga’s decision to rely on partners’ solidarity "has clear limits." "The incident in which Ukrainian drones fell on a Latvian oil refinery in Rezekne, followed by the resignation of Defense Minister [Andris] Spruds, speaks volumes. Even Latvia’s political classes have people who understand the difference between supporting Ukraine and making their country a target," the former lawmaker concluded.