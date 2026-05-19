Ukraine once again apologizes for its drones flying in Baltic skies

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Ukraine issued a fresh apology for its drones flying over the Baltic countries.

"We apologize to Estonia and all our Baltic friends for these unintentional incidents," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tikhy told a briefing following Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur’s statement that his country’s air defenses took down a drone that had presumably been launched from Ukraine and entered Estonia’s airspace from Latvia on May 19. An air-raid warning was issued in several localities in Estonia’s southern, eastern, and southeastern parts.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga apologized to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, for the drone flights, promising to prevent such, as he called them, "unintentional incidents" in the future.

However, the situation has not changed. Ukrainian drones, sent to attack Russia, keep on appearing in the skies over the Baltic countries. Some crashed in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Two drones crashed in Finland in early May. Nevertheless, these countries’ foreign ministries reject Ukrainian drone flights over their territories for attacks on Russia.