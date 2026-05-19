MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Volokhovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Volokhovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,175 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,175 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 190 troops and 22 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 160 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 280 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 315 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Ryasnoye and Budarki in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Bachevsk, Volnaya Sloboda and Sapselye in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, 22 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sidorovo and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Shiykovka, Gorokhovatka, Velikaya Shapkovka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka, Malinovka, Tikhonovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, four artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Raipole, Podgavrilovka and Novopodgornoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Matyashevo, Dobropolye, Sergeyevka, Artyoma and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mechetnoye, Mayak and Volchanskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lesnoye, Vasinovka, Rovnoye, Chervony Yar, Vozdvizhevka and Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoraisk and Tomarino in the Kherson Region, Grigorovka and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, port infrastructure in past day

Russian troops struck energy and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, workshops for the assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 651 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 651 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs and 651 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 148,843 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,368 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,723 multiple rocket launchers, 34,999 field artillery guns and mortars and 61,990 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.