Industrial site affected in Yaroslavl as Russia downs 315 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Over the past night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 315 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Debris from downed drones fell at an industrial site, and traffic toward Moscow was halted in Yaroslavl in central Russia.

TASS has collected key details about the impact.

Scope

- Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 315 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions over the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Voronezh and Yaroslavl Regions as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Sea of Azov, the ministry specified.

- Air defenses destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin reported via Max.

- Twelve Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev reported on his channel on Max.

- Air defense forces destroyed 17 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region, according to a Max post from Governor Alexander Gusev.

Impact

- In Yaroslavl, debris from downed drones fell at an industrial facility, no one has been reported injured, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported on Max.

- Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze, he noted.

- Also, traffic toward Moscow that was halted as a result of the attack has reopened in the city.