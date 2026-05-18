Russia-China stabilizing partnership especially needed globally — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russia-China partnership provides stability to the world, and is therefore especially needed at the moment, Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential foreign policy aide, has told the media.

"Our close Russian-Chinese partnership is especially needed in the current international situation; it is stabilizing in nature," he said. "We are increasing coordination at the UN, BRICS, the G20, and on other platforms."

"Of course, we continue active cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the SCO together this year," Ushakov added.

As the Russian president's aide noted, Russia "fully and completely supports the activities of China's presidency of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum this year."