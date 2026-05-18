War against Iran to have delayed effect on food security — diplomat

DUSHANBE, May 18. /TASS/. The US-Israel war against Iran, which caused the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, will have a delayed negative impact on global food security, having resulted in a shortage of fertilizers, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other Rome-based international organizations Dilyara Ravilova-Borovik told TASS.

"The FAO, the World Food Program, and many other UN organizations are already sounding the alarm. They’re already saying that <...> the conflict and aggression against Iran will have consequences for food security, we can’t avoid it. These consequences just aren’t immediately apparent: right now, they’re manifesting in the form of a fertilizer shortage. However, once the sowing season has passed and fertilizers have not been applied, there will be a delayed effect on the yield level," she said.

The longer it takes to find a solution to this situation, the more severe the consequences will be, the diplomat noted. "Our country’s leadership, in all international forums, is saying only one thing: there is no military solution. A diplomatic solution is needed, it must be in the interests of all parties, it must be accepted by all parties. And the sooner this solution is found, the better it will be," she stressed.