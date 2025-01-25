Ukraine loses over 360 troops in Kursk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Ukraine lost over 360 troops in the Kursk area in the past day, while five soldiers surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 360 troops in the past day. A tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, two mortars, and an electronic warfare system were destroyed. Six drone control points and an ammunition depot were wiped out. Five Ukrainian service members surrendered," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup Center carried out offensive operations, defeating the forces of a tank brigade, a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades and a marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and three territorial defense brigades near Viktorovka, Zaolyoshenka, Kositsa, Kurilovka, Lebedevka, Malaya Loknya, Makhnovka, Mirny, Nikolayevka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Nikolsky, Novaya Sorochina, Sverdlikovo, Sudzha and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region.

Besides, tactical and army aircraft and artillery forces hit enemy troops and equipment near Guyevo, Dmitryukov, Zazulevka, Kazachnya Loknya, Kruglenkoye, Loknya, Melovoy, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Oleshnya, Sverdlikovo, Staraya Sorochina and Yuzhny in the Kursk Region, as well as near Basovka, Belovody, Zhuravka, Miropolye and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region.