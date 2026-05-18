Current account surplus down to $12.2 bln in January-March — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The current account surplus in the first quarter of 2026 fell to $12.2 billion from $18.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, according to a preliminary estimate from the Bank of Russia.

The current account surplus in March 2026 was $10.6 billion, compared to $8 billion in March 2025.

"The year-on-year increase is due equally to an increase in the trade surplus and a reduction in the primary and secondary income deficit," the regulator said in a statement.

The services balance deficit widened to $8.7 billion in February.

Russia's foreign trade surplus in March 2026 increased by $1.7 billion compared to the same period last year, reaching $14 billion, according to the Bank of Russia.

"The year-on-year increase is due to the outpacing increase in goods exports compared to imports," the Central Bank noted.