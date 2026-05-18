Bulgaria insists on need to begin negotiations between Europe and Russia

SOFIA, May 18. /TASS/. At a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev pointed to the need for Europe to begin negotiations with Russia on settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"For us, it doesn't matter whether there is a single negotiator or a team; it doesn't matter. What's important is that Europe achieves a balance between military, economic, and diplomatic instruments. The time has come for diplomacy, because a war of attrition exhausts all supporting and participating parties, economic and social. It is important that these negotiations begin as quickly as possible," Radev said.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev is in Germany on his first foreign visit.