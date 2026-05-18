No link between Trump and Putin's visits to China — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. There is no link between the visits to China by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin; the date was agreed upon back in February, Yury Ushakov, the Russian president's aide for foreign policy has told the media.

"It should be noted that there is no link between Trump and Putin's visits [to China]. We usually agree on a plan for negotiations with the Chinese in advance," the Kremlin official explained.

He recalled that the Russian and Chinese presidents typically hold a telephone conversation or video conference at the beginning of the year. "During this conversation the results of the past year are discussed and prospects for developing relations in the coming year are outlined. It was after the leaders spoke via videoconference on February 4, 2026, that we immediately, literally a few days later, agreed on our president's visit to Beijing and set a date for the talks - May 20," Ushakov said.

Regarding the Americans, according to a Kremlin spokesman, Trump's visit was originally planned for late March or early April, but "then, for obvious reasons, due to the Iranian saga, it was moved to May 13-15." "That is, it happened right before our trip to Beijing," Ushakov added.