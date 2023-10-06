Spokesman says Kremlin has no reaction to award of Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian activist

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no reaction to the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have no reaction to that," he said in response to a question.

Earlier, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that it had decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."