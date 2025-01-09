WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. US authorities admit that deliveries of weapons, such as the ATACMS ballistic missiles, F-16 planes and Abrams tanks, have not changed the situation on the battlefield in Kiev’s favor, an unnamed US official told Reuters.

According to the official, the abovementioned military aid has not "yielded major gains for Ukraine on the battlefield."

The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine. He noted that the stockpile of Kiev’s critical is in "healthy position."

The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping Ukraine with weapons will not lower Russia’s resolve and will not change the progress of the special military operation.