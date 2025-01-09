{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

US admits shipments of ATACMS, F-16s, Abrams tanks did not help Ukraine

The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. US authorities admit that deliveries of weapons, such as the ATACMS ballistic missiles, F-16 planes and Abrams tanks, have not changed the situation on the battlefield in Kiev’s favor, an unnamed US official told Reuters.

According to the official, the abovementioned military aid has not "yielded major gains for Ukraine on the battlefield."

The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine. He noted that the stockpile of Kiev’s critical is in "healthy position."

The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping Ukraine with weapons will not lower Russia’s resolve and will not change the progress of the special military operation.

US to allocate new $500-million military aid package to Ukraine soon — defense secretary
The capabilities in the package will include AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense, armored bridging systems, as well as small arms and ammunition
Europe loses to Putin in Ukraine despite billions in aid — president
Milorad Dodik paid special attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement about arming Kiev, also noting that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in office from 2005-2021) also resorted to misleading within the Minsk agreements
Russian army captures 18 Ukrainian servicemen west of DPR's Kurakhovo
Russia’s army also destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks, two artillery pieces and an ammunition depot
Polish MFA reports shutdown of country's consulate general in St. Petersburg
According to a TASS correspondent in St. Petersburg, Polish and EU flags were removed from the flagpoles on the building
Termination of Russian gas transit by Kiev contradicts its plan to join EU — Szijjarto
Ukraine, which is a candidate for joining the EU, is obliged to keep energy supply routes, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted
Slovak PM threatens Kiev with tough response if gas transit issue remains unresolved
Robert Fico noted that Slovakia could also use its veto power in the EU on Ukraine-related issues
Energy crisis in Transnistria linked to decisions made by Kiev and Chisinau — Kremlin
"The situation is a real emergency," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Humanity has fed AI with all its knowledge — Musk
The businessman believes there’s a good chance that artificial intelligence will surpass human capabilities as early as by the end of this year
Russia calls for peace in Arctic as region remains in its sphere of interests — Kremlin
"We are interested in maintaining an atmosphere of peace and stability and are ready to cooperate with all countries," Dmitry Peskov noted
Change in Pentagon leadership may affect Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s activities
According to the media, "the dissolution of the group could be a blow to Ukraine, which is losing ground to Russia and is struggling to recruit and train new troops"
Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that in order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions
US court sentences Canadian to 40 months in prison for exporting electronics to Russia
According to the agency, Nikolay Goltsev "masterminded a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian companies, including Russian military companies"
Russia’s battlegroup East destroys six Ukrainian drone control posts — spokesman
"During the day, the enemy lost up to 160 servicemen, a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, a Krab howitzer, two FH-70 and D-30 guns, a vehicle, a electronic warfare station, six drone control posts and two fixed-wing drones," Alexander Gordeyev said
Realities for settlement in Ukraine have changed significantly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "the issue of the day should be ending the conflict, not establishing a ceasefire"
Ukraine to fall within 12-18 months without US aid — expert
According to Robert Kagan, an American political analyst, if Ukraine falls, it will be hard to present it otherwise than as a failure of the United States and its president
Russia hammers Ukrainian army, equipment in over 160 areas in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Kremlin keeps mum about how Russian gas getting to Slovakia
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico called reliable gas supplies to the republic at reasonable prices the main result of December talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Russia to expand gas supplies to Central Asia and consider India pipeline — experts
Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline could surpass the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025
Trump says he won't let China run Panama Canal
Earlier, the president-elect said that the US could regain control of the Panama Canal if the current terms of its use are not renegotiated
Trump says ‘it was always understood’ that Ukraine can’t join NATO
Trump said Moscow had consistently opposed Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO
Kremlin doubts Armenia can be member of both EU, EAEU
Dmitry Peskov added that so far, it is difficult to assess the implications of Armenia’s potential EU membership
Situation in Chad’s capital back to normal — General Staff
"The situation is fully under our control, the attempt to destabilize the situation has been foiled," he said
Russians to get opportunity to pay with Mir cards in Iran by June 30 — envoy to Moscow
"The third stage, when Iranian citizens will be able to pay with their cards in Russia, is planned in the second half of 2025," Kazem Jalali said
Situation in Chad under control, Infrastructure Minister says
There is no reason to panic, the country's Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said
Belarusian presidential candidate proposes to strengthen work within Union State
According to Alexander Khizhnyak, the friendly policy will strengthen the image of the republic as a peaceful state and a source of sound initiatives
AZAL air carrier indefinitely suspends flights between Baku, Kazan
This decision was made due to security issues
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Medvedev doubts Trump’s ability to swiftly resolve Ukraine crisis
The Russian senior official added that "the US economy continues at its own slow pace and even the fight against immigrants is not promising major victories"
Biden cancels Italy trip over California fires — White House
Earlier on Wednesday, Joe Biden announced the introduction of a large-scale disaster regime in California
Boko Haram terrorists attack presidential palace in Chad — TV channel
The country's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in the palace at the time of the attack, Al Arabiya reported
Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison in Biden case
Alexander Smirnov will also have to pay more than $675,000 to the US Internal Revenue Service, according to documents published in the court's electronic database
Slovak PM says stable gas supplies at acceptable prices outcome of his visit to Russia
Robert Fico accused Ukraine of damaging Slovakia's energy security by refusing to extend an agreement on the transit of Russian gas through its territory
Ukraine puts over 500,000 people on wanted list for draft evasion
At the same time, Natalya Kondratova says, 400 criminal cases against recruitment centers’ actions were launched, with most of them being at the stage of investigation or court hearing
Frontline situation tense, Ukrainian General Staff acknowledges
Earlier, the Kiev regime reported the forced retreat to the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territories controlled by Ukraine
Moscow ready to provide help to Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Russia is going to "continue providing multi-faceted assistance to the Syrian people, including through relevant international agencies by supplying humanitarian help, reconstructing social infrastructure facilities destroyed during the conflict, laying the groundwork for the return of Syrian refugees and temporarily displaced persons," Vasily Nebenzya said
Trump-led US will hardly let Europe loose, Russian expert argues
"NATO’s eastern borders will still maintain the functionality of exerting military pressure on Russia, with the bloc’s new members in Northern Europe acting as a springboard for the Pentagon’s coming Arctic expansion," Alexander Stepanov maintained
Canada's opposition leader vows to prevent his country from joining the US
Pierre Poilievre also claimed that in the future he intends to ensure the complete security of Canada's borders
Kamala Harris' Los Angeles home placed in evacuation zone due to wildfire — media
The vice president is currently in Washington
IN BRIEF: Chadian authorities repel terrorist attack on presidential palace
During the counter-terrorist operation, 19 people were killed, including 18 attackers
Russia forcibly expels over 80,000 immigrants in 2024
Over 44,200 foreign citizens and stateless persons were expelled from Russia to 60 countries throughout 2023
Ukraine’s allies adopt plans of support to Kiev until 2027 — Pentagon chief
The member countries said in a joint statement, released by the Pentagon, that Kiev’s allies plan to work closely with Ukraine to identify how to meet the designated benchmarks in Ukraine’s military needs through "respective national donations, procurements, investments, and efforts to expand defense industrial base capacity"
Paris Hilton's Malibu home burned to the ground in Los Angeles fires — news outlet
According to TMZ, the actress does not live there permanently
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.87% to 2,840.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.87% to 880.13 points
Europe’s anxiety deepens over Trump's plans for future presidency — newspaper
The European allies of the United States from both the EU and NATO are awaiting Trump's return to the White House with great uncertainty
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
"During the Christmas season we clearly feel with all our heart how important for us are parental, family traditions that are being handed down from generation to generation," Vladimir Putin said
Mozambique’s opposition leader proclaims himself president — media
Venancio Mondlane expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with the authorities, while also urging his supporters to continue protesting against the outcome of the election
Georgia evaded Ukrainian scenario, but struggle for peace continues — government
The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party reminded that as long as the fighting in Ukraine persists, there will always be efforts to establish a "second front" in Georgia
Free Syrian Army deploys heavy weapons to frontline with Kurds — newspaper
Currently, Turkey is not preparing for a direct military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, but is not dismissing such an option either
Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter wipes out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area
The Defense Ministry uploaded video footage showing the destruction of enemy targets
Russian artillery strikes wipe out Ukrainian stronghold as Kiev’s troops flee Kurakhovo
According to a security source, the Ukrainian armed forces are seeking to strengthen their positions west of Kurakhovo
Pentagon unveils NATO plans on granting military assistance to Ukraine until 2027
The Pentagon representative said that eight "capabilities coalitions" have been created within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Russia’s Su-35S fighter hit stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region
As the ministry noted, the strike from the Su-34 was carried out using universal planning and correction modules
At least 19 people killed in attack on presidential palace in Chad — authorities
There were 18 militants among them
Russia donates over 1,600 tons of grain to Ethiopia as aid to refugees — embassy
Russian Ambassador to Addis Ababa Yevgeny Terekhin said that the countries are connected by "long-established strong friendly relations"
Envoy slams decision not to negotiate with Putin Biden's biggest mistake
Keith Kellogg stressed that he believes the new administration will succeed in creating an environment in which Trump will have the opportunity to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky
Kremlin keeping eye on US claims to Canada, Greenland — spokesman
"We are closely following these dramatic developments - thank God, it has not gone beyond statements yet," Dmitry Peskov noted
DPR head announces restoration of liberated Kurakhovo
According to Denis Pushilin, specialists will assess the scale of the restoration work
Putin to only welcome Trump’s will to seek contact — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian president repeatedly stated his readiness for dialogue as well as the need for this
Pentagon chief points to Russia’s 'advantages' in Ukraine conflict
Lloyd Austin will chair the 25th meeting of the group of Western countries coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine
Two people die in firefighting at industrial facility in Saratov Region
The state of emergency will be declared in Engels due to extension of the fire area
Ukrainian jails emptied with inmates deployed to frontline — POW
Vladimir Volsky emphasized that he signed a contract with the Ukrainian army in order to be released
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Trump's statements on Greenland should be assessed after he takes office — MFA
He has not yet taken office, Maria Zakharova noted
BRICS’ own payment system is feasible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister believes
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the group also needs clearing mechanisms and transaction insurance systems, including insurance for the movement of goods and cargoes
Trump labels Ukraine crisis as ‘a Biden fiasco,’ sees chance of escalation
Trump said Russia wouldn’t have started its special military operation if a more competent leader than Biden had been at the helm of the US
Trump says Putin wants to hold talks with him on Ukraine
Trump declined to say when the meeting could take place
Ukraine loses up to 49,800 servicemen since beginning of hostilities in Kursk direction
Sever fighters in the Kursk region have also defeated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kazachya Loknya, Kubatkin, Lebedevka, Nikolskoye, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Kremlin urges waiting for Brussels' response to Armenia’s EU initiative — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also recalled Turkey’s experience, with the country having been pursuing the course towards EU membership for many years, but "seeing no particular reciprocity from Brussels"
Greenland will benefit from joining the US, Trump believes
The US President-elect also confirmed that his son, Donald Trump Jr., will travel to the island "to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights"
Transnistria still considers Russia as main gas supplier — foreign minister
For supplies through the TurkStream gas pipeline political decisions are required, Vitaly Ignatyev noted
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Chisinau's block of power supplies to Transnistria is mockery — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that it 'is happening under the model the West is promoting around the world, under the false slogans of freedom and democracy'
Ex-president of Georgia seeks to perform 'presidential duties' in new office in Tbilisi
Salome Zourabichvili's new office is located on Chovelidze Street in the heart of Tbilisi
US, its allies will continue to train more Ukrainian pilots for F-16 jets — Pentagon
"On the F-16 program, <...> we've been co-leading the [international] Air Capability Coalition," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Trump's coming to power won’t affect international military aid to Ukraine — Pentagon
The Pentagon spokesman expressed confidence that Western countries' work to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities "will continue one way or another"
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Ukraine loses over 290 troops in Kursk Region over past day
Musk looking for ways to oust Starmer as British premier — newspaper
"Musk has sought information about whether it might be possible to build support for alternative British political movements," the report said
Indonesia joining BRICS to boost country’s role on global stage — lawmaker
Eddy Soeparno noted that the country’s accession to BRICS will generate investment opportunities as well as funding for government projects, ranging from infrastructure to renewable energy
Seismologists count 515 aftershocks after earthquake in Tibet
Up to 95% of cases of ongoing seismic activity in the area of the city of Shigatse were tremors with a magnitude of less than 3.0
Ukrainian army abandons servicemen refusing to lay mines — captive
According to Mikhail Kostyuk, following his draft, he went through virtually no training
West should remember Donbass in talks about respecting opinion of Greenlanders — Kremlin
"If they claim that public opinion should be taken into account, perhaps we should remind them of the views of those in the four new Russian regions," Dmitry Peskov clarified
Press review: Russia notes Japan's militarization while allies expect Ukrainian assault
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 9th
Foreign Policy columnist sees West facing 'Who lost Ukraine?' debate
As Stephen Walt noted, the terms of ending Ukraine conflict "are likely to be disappointing to Kiev and its Western supporters"
Israel threatens Syria’s territorial integrity, violates international law — Russian envoy
"Israel’s actions outrageously violate the international legal decisions, including numerous decisions by the Security Council and the General Assembly," Vasily Nebenzya said
Armenia not considering removal of Russian military base — Foreign Ministry
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia requires an EU civil mission to monitor the situation on the border with Azerbaijan until the delimitation process is fully completed
Kurakhovo fortified area as crucial as Avdeyevka, Ugledar — official
Denis Pushilin added that the enemy had used considerable forces in the battles for the city
Trump wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible — envoy
Keith Kellogg emphasized that ending the conflict in Ukraine is important for the national security of the United States, Europe and the world
Trump blames Biden for conflict in Ukraine
Trump also said his term will start in a world engulfed in conflict
Russia says its Su-34 launched glide bombs at Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and military vehicles were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Kremlin says following debate around control of Panama Canal in wake of Trump’s remark
"We are watching this exchange of statements very closely," Dmitry Peskov said
Cuts to nickel mine output in Indonesia could remove 35% of global supply
The Indonesian government is weighing cuts to quotas from 272 mln to 150 mln tons this year
Trump said to be serious about acquiring Greenland to expand US influence — Reuters
Sources added that the US president-elect is interested in territorial expansion as a means of creating a legacy that will be remembered for numerous generations
Russia’s military planning to take note of US attempts to use Greenland to ensure security
According to Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin, the future of Greenland should be decided based on the will of its residents and the current Danish laws
Top Chadian diplomat slams terrorist attack as attempt to destabilize country
"The destabilization attempt has been foiled," Abderaman Koulamallah said in an address to the nation
Falling drone debris damages private house in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region
Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that there were no casualties
Zelensky decides to run for re-election — report
The information has not been confirmed or denied officially yet
Panama Canal Administration will not prevent passage of Russian ships — EFE
The Canal remains safe and open for peaceful transit of vessels of all nations on conditions of full equality either in peace time or in war time, it added
Expert gives Ukrainian army 10-14 days before they run out of steam in Kursk Region
Ralph Bosshard says that the goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk Region has always been unclear
