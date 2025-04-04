Top US diplomat says he took part in Washington talks with Russian envoy Dmitriev

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he took part in the Washington talks with Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Russian presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries.

"We had a visitor, Mr. Kirill was here this week. I had a chance to sit down with him; he met with others. He'll take some messages back, and the message is the United States needs to know whether you're serious or not about peace," the top US diplomat noted at a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

"Ultimately, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will have to make that decision. The Russian Federation will have to make that decision. I think the Ukrainians have shown a willingness to enter, for example, into a complete ceasefire. <...> The Russians know our position in terms of wanting to end the war, and we will know from their answers very soon whether they are serious about proceeding with real peace or whether it's a delay tactic. It's a delayed tactic, the [US] president's not interested in that," Rubio added.