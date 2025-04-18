US offers easing of anti-Russia sanctions as part of Ukrainian settlement — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. The United States’ peace proposals on Ukraine suggest easing of anti-Russia sanctions, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The contours of the US plan were shared during meetings in Paris on Thursday attended by representatives of the UK, the US, Ukraine, and France, according to sources.

The proposals presented by the US to its allies in Paris also imply that all territories liberated by Russia remain under Moscow’s control, while "Kyiv’s aspirations of joining NATO would be off the table," the agency said. Washington’s plans, which need to be further discussed, wouldn’t amount to a definitive settlement, according to the report.

The agency said earlier that US officials noted at the Paris meeting that they wanted to secure a full ceasefire in Ukraine within weeks.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with the US secretary of state and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the constructive talks helped to converge positions on resolving the Ukraine conflict. During their visit, Rubio and Witkoff also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner, and the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak.

Another meeting of representatives from the five countries is scheduled for next week in London, AFP reported.