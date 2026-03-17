US administration seeks resignation of Cuban president — NYT

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to secure the resignation of Miguel Diaz-Canel from the post of Cuba’s president, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the removal of the current Cuban leader would make it possible to implement structural changes in the country’s economy, including expanding opportunities for US companies. The White House is not currently "insisting" on actions directed against the Cuban president and his family, the NYT noted.

Earlier, Trump said at a press conference at the White House that he would have the honor of "taking Cuba." However, according to the NYT, the US president does not aim to change the country’s political system. He seeks to subordinate the regime, which is not possible under the leadership of "hardliner" Miguel Diaz-Canel and his administration, the newspaper said.