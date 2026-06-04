Good relations with Russia are in German people’s interests — lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Good relations between Russia and Germany will serve interests of the German public, who will directly feel the benefits in the form of affordable energy, German parliament member Markus Frohnmaier told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are interested in representing the interests of Germany and in shaping policy to the benefit of our citizens. It’s in their interest to have good relations with Russia and receive fuel at affordable prices. This is what we are committed to," said Frohnmaier, who is the deputy head of the Alternative for Germany party’s parliament faction and its foreign policy expert.

He added that he faced pressure from other German political parties because of his visit to Russia.

"They are trying to do this every day, but we pay them no mind. We are simply doing our job," the parliamentarian said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum. TASS is its official general information partner.