Six people injured by mines remotely planted by Ukraine in Energodar over day

MELITOPOL, August 3. /TASS/. Six civilians of Energodar were injured over the course of a day as a result of mine explosions involving mines remotely planted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the city's mayor, Maxim Pukhov, reported on his Max channel.

"According to updated data, six civilians were injured today as a result of mine explosions. All of them have been taken to the emergency department of Medical Unit No. 145 in Energodar, and all of them are civilians who were following their usual routes as they became victims of remote mining carried out by the Kiev regime," he wrote.

He added that doctors are doing everything possible to nurse them back to health. This is not the first such incident.

"Medical workers are providing all necessary assistance to the victims: some patients have been hospitalized, while others are receiving outpatient treatment. In addition, yesterday, city residents who had been injured in similar explosions involving unidentified explosive devices also sought treatment at the emergency department," Pukhov wrote.