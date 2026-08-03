MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,295 service members in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry data, the enemy lost over 155 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 175 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 345 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 370 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East and up to 40 troops in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

The ministry noted that Battlegroup North units inflicted defeat on Ukraine’s formations consisting of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, and a National Guard brigade near the settlements of Aniskino, Ivanovka, Kazachya Lopan, Liptsy, and Bolshiye Prokhody in the Kharkov Region. In the Sumy Region, the personnel and equipment of a mechanized and airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces suffered a defeat near the settlements of Ulanovo, Stepovoye, and Kiyanitsa in the Sumy Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost two armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, three field artillery weapons, three electronic warfare stations, and an Israeli-made RADA counter-battery system.

Units of the Battlegroup West defeated two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Podliman in the Kharkov Region, and Svyatogorsk, Tatyanovka, Sidorov, Mayaki, Raigorodok, and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, four field artillery weapons, and an electronic warfare station.

Battlegroup South units defeated the formations of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, and a National Guard brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Verolyubovka, Nikolaipolye, Nikkanorovka, Slavyansk, Yasnogorka, and Kurtovka in the DPR. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, and four artillery weapons.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Battlegroup Center units inflicted casualties on the personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment, a marine brigade, and three National Guard brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Zolotoy Kolodez, Gruzskoye, Matyashevo, Novonikolayevka, Annovka, Dobropolye, Belozerskoye, and Vodyanskoye in the DPR. The Ukrainian armed forces lost an armored combat vehicle, a motor vehicle, and an Israeli-made RADA counter-battery station.

Battlegroup East units inflicted defeated Ukraine’s two airborne assault brigades and two assault regiments of near the Zelenoye, Novoye Pole, Nezhenka, Shirokoye, Timoshevka, Yegorovka, Zarnitsa, and Nikolskoye settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, three artillery weapons, and an electronic warfare station.

Battlegroup Dnepr units defeated formations of the Ukrainian armed forces’ mechanized and mountain assault brigades near the Novoandreyevka, Orekhov, and Malokaterinovka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. Twenty-one vehicles, two field artillery weapons, and five electronic warfare stations of the enemy were destroyed.