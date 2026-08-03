LUGANSK, August 3. /TASS/. Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators are using strike drones to prepare the ground for Russia’s offensive on Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"Regarding further advance toward Druzhkovka: our troops already have strike drones operating here, preparing the ground for our offensive, and they are already conducting deep reconnaissance here," he said.

The military expert added that Russian UAV operators are also conducting deep reconnaissance in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. "We understand perfectly well where, how, and in what numbers the enemy is trying to concentrate," Kiselev emphasized.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Battlegroup South assault units were successfully advancing toward the Druzhkovka urban community in the Donetsk People’s Republic.