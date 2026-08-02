Iran denies reaching compromise deal with US on opening Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, August 2. /TASS/. Iran will not give its permission to opening the Strait of Hormuz while the reports claiming that Tehran has accepted a proposal by Qatari mediators to resume the waterway’s operation have nothing to do with reality, the news agency Fars reported, citing a source in the Iranian negotiating team.

There is no agreement on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the reports spread on this score are false, the news agency said. The waterway will remain closed as long as "the United States continues its hostile actions," the source stressed.

The Israeli TV Channel 12 reported earlier on August 2 that US President Donald Trump agreed to cancel the planned powerful strike on Iran after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accepted a compromise proposal by Qatari mediators on resuming the operation of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said on his Truth Social media platform on August 1 that he had agreed to cancel the planned strike on Iran for the sake of reaching a deal with Iran. The American leader said that Iran and other Mideast states had requested Washington to refrain from the attack as the parties involved were agreeing on the outlines of a future deal. He further said that the deal should include the provisions to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz and eliminate the Iran nuclear threat.