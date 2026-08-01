UEFA to pass vote of no confidence in Infantino if he does not resign — newspaper

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will vote to remove Gianni Infantino from the post of president of the International Football Federation (FIFA) if he refuses to resign, The Telegraph quoted a source as saying.

According to the source, all 55 UEFA member countries are ready to pass a vote of no confidence in Infantino.

Earlier, Infantino abandoned the idea of selling a share of the rights to the World Cup to private investors, which was rejected by UEFA, the Football Confederation of North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

UEFA announced a boycott of the tournaments under the auspices of FIFA and a loss of confidence in Infantino.

FIFA's plan was to create a company that would control the organization's main men's and women's competitions. According to Infantino, the FIFA Forward Enterprise would increase the profits of FIFA member associations and contribute to the development of football worldwide. The International Football Federation said that this scheme could raise $4.2 billion. The initiative was massively criticized and condemned by functionaries, federations and other organizations.

Journalist Romain Molina said Infantino will soon resign over the loss of support within the organization.

Infantino, 56, was elected head of FIFA at an extraordinary congress in 2016. The Italian replaced Swiss Joseph Blatter, who resigned after numerous corruption scandals. In 2019 and 2023, Infantino was re-elected president of the organization on an uncontested basis. The next FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March in Rabat.