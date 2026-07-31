Wildberries successfully repelling majority of attacks on its warehouses — Kim

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Wildberries warehouses are equipped with all available security measures and undergo daily upgrades, enabling the company to repel the majority of attacks, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB Tatyana Kim told reporters.

"Our warehouses are equipped with all available protective measures. Since the very first day of the attacks, we have been reinforcing and strengthening our defensive line daily, including through the use of engineering solutions. <...> We upgrade our protection systems every day. The fact that we successfully repel the majority of attacks is direct proof of this, and this is despite the terrorists increasing their firepower on a daily basis," she said.

The company has completely overhauled fire safety operations at its warehouses since 2024, Kim said, adding that it enables Wildberries to ensure the safety of people in its warehouses, rapidly contain fires, and, whenever possible, keep the goods intact. "At the same time, it must be understood that the UAVs striking industrial facilities, oil refineries, or marketplace warehouses carry shrapnel designed to inflict casualties on as many people as possible," she noted.