Russian forces strike Kiev facilities producing missile, drone components — top brass

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. During a massive overnight strike, the Russian Armed Forces struck radio-electronic industry facilities in Kiev that produce components for missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The following Kiev facilities were hit: the Kiev Radio Factory (the Radioizmeritel state enterprise), which produces assemblies, subassemblies, and electronic components for the Neptune-MD guided missiles, FP-7 and FP-9 and Grom-2 guided missiles, as well as developing inertial navigation systems for long-range drones such as the FP-1 model produced by Fire Point, as well as the Kiev-1 radio-electronic assembly plant (the Burevestnik state-owned enterprise), which manufactures electronic components and various parts for long-range and medium-range drones, as well as develops and produces radar equipment for the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

According to the military, Russian servicemen also hit "the Kiev-111 industrial enterprise (Fire Point LLC), which manufactures components and warheads for the FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles. The facility also stores chemicals used in producing solid-fuel boosters. The Kiev-25 industrial enterprise (PV GROUP Ukraine LLC), which manufactures and stores hardware and software for Lima electronic warfare systems used to jam navigation signals in the guidance systems of high-precision weapons, was also struck."

In addition, the Russian military struck "the Kiev-21 enterprise, where Dead Fly, Osa Kamikaze, Link Drone, Thunder interceptor drones were assembled and stored, as well as components and airframe parts for medium-range UAVs," the statement noted.

Moreover, Russian servicemen hit the Vishnevoye logistics center in the Kiev region, where drone components were stored and assembled. "The Vishnevoye logistics center in the Kiev region, which handled the receipt, storage, assembly, and distribution of components for drone production, has been struck. The facility also established the production of components for long-range and medium-range strike drones, as well as the assembly and storage of warheads used in long-range UAVs," the ministry said.

At the same time, "two dry cargo ships were struck yesterday while transiting the sea south of Odessa; they were delivering military cargo to one of Ukraine’s ports," the military pointed out.