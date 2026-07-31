Russia wins silver in Diving Mixed Team at 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris

PARIS, July 31. /TASS/. Russian divers won silver on Friday at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Mixed Team Event.

Russia’s silver medalists are Nadezhda Trifonova, Yekaterina Belyayeva, Grigory Ivanov and Ruslan Ternovoy with their eventual result of 385.80 points.

The team of Italian divers clinched the gold with 410.60 points and the Ukrainian squad packed the bronze with 368.20 points.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships are scheduled to be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. Russia is competing at the upcoming European Championships for the first time since 2021. Back then, at the tournament hosted by Hungary’s Budapest, the Russians finished at the top of the overall medals’ standings having coined 20 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

This is the second major tournament for Russian athletes after being cleared to return to the international arena. Last year, they participated in the World Championships in Singapore, where they finished fourth in the teams’ overall standings, but in the top spot among the competing European teams. Russia’s athletes have been cleared to compete at the European tournament in Paris under a neutral status.