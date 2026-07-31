Polish foreign ministry presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Polish foreign ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Mikhno to lodge a note of protest over an object that fell in the southeast of the country, with Warsaw claiming it was "a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile."

"Today, the ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry over yesterday’s incursion of a Russian missile into our airspace. The ambassador received a note of protest from Deputy Minister Robert Kupiecki," Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior told reporters at a briefing broadcast by TVP Info. "It was a very brief, professional meeting. The ambassador accepted the note of protest. In such situations, there is no room for a longer discussion," he said when asked about the Russian diplomat’s reaction.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Polish foreign ministry following an incident with an unidentified object that fell in the southeast of the country early on July 30. Experts and investigators continue examining the object. Although the probe is not over, Tusk and the country’s top brass rushed to say that this allegedly was a "Russian Kh-101 missile."