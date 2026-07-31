Export loading on Russian Railways network up 3.4% in 1H

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Export freight loading on Russian Railways’ network rose by 3.4% in the first half of 2026, and by more than 4.4% in June, Chief Executive Officer Oleg Belozerov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Among positive indicators is the growth in export loading of over 3.4% for the six-month period. In June, export growth exceeded 4.4%," he said.

Belozerov also noted an increase in container shipments, "especially in June: 13% more were transported [compared to June 2025]." "We plan to set a record for container shipments this year," he added.