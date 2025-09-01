SCO members to strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries plan to strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues and note the necessity of environmental protection, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

"Member States will strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues, including in the field of industry, efficient waste management and resource use in accordance with the principles of environmental protection, energy conservation and clean energy development, with a view to ensuring the SCO's contribution to promoting sustainable socio-economic development. Member States note the need to continue cooperation in areas such as environmental protection, restoration and conservation of biodiversity, combating desertification, dust storms and land degradation, as well as conservation of mountain ecosystems," the document reads.

SCO members also supported the holding of a Regional Climate Summit in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2026 with the support of the UN.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. Leaders of more than 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives of ten international organizations, are taking part in it.