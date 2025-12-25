Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as Thursday's main trading session closes

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.22% to 2,714.12 points by the end of Thursday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.49% to 1,097.79 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate fell 10 kopecks to 11.03 rubles.

"The MOEX Index's fluctuations and trading volumes continued to decline, as expected. The benchmark fluctuated sluggishly in the support zone above 2,700 points," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

According to FINAM analyst Alexey Kalachev, the top gainers in today's trading session were shares of PhosAgro (+3.05%), Ozon (+2.54%), VK (+0.73%), Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies (+0.70%), and X5 (+0.54%).

The top decliners, according to him, were Mosenergo (-2.51%), Credit Bank of Moscow (-2.08%), InterRAO (-1.81%), PIK (-1.69%), and Aeroflot (-1.64%).

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for December 26 is 2,700-2,750 points. Exchange rate targets are 77.5-78.5 rubles per dollar and 11-11.25 rubles per yuan.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Friday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan rates is 77.5-79 rubles, 90-93 rubles, and 11-11.4 rubles, respectively.