MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The liberation of Gulyaipole will expand the bridgehead on the banks of the Gaichur River and free up significant forces for further advancement north and northwest in the Zaporozhye Region, a Russian defense official told TASS.

The official said that enemy resistance is complicated by harsh weather conditions—fog, rain, snow, and slush—as well as the need to cross the Gaichur River. "Breaching and destroying such a heavily protected defense area is yet another test of the courage and skills of the battlegroup servicemen," the source said.