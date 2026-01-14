US withdraws some personnel from key bases in Middle East — Reuters

LONDON, January 14. /TASS/. The United States has begun withdrawing some personnel from key bases in the Middle East after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbors it would hit American bases if Washington strikes, Reuters reported citing an American official.

According to the official, the decision was made as "a precaution given heightened regional tensions."

Earlier, the agency said citing diplomats that the United States had recommended that some personnel of the largest American military base in the Middle East Al Udeid in Qatar leave by Wednesday evening.