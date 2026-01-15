Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles, six fixed-wing drones shot down over Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, January 15. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted two Neptune long-range guided missiles and six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region overnight, with no casualties reported, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Last night the enemy attempted a combined attack on our region. Air defense capabilities intercepted and neutralized six Ukrainian fixed-wing jet drones and two Neptune long-range guided missiles. There were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that drone debris damaged windows in an apartment building, as well as the facade and windows of an administrative building in the Bryansky district. In the Fokinsky district, the facade and roof of a residential house were also damaged. "Emergency and response teams are working at the scene," he wrote.