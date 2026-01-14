Russia, Lebanon to maintain close coordination internationally — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia and Lebanon will enhance cooperation on multilateral platforms, including in the fields of protecting human rights and addressing emerging challenges and threats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky and Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Bashir Saleh Azzam.

During the meeting, the deputy foreign minister wished the Lebanese envoy success in his new post in Russia.

"The mutual commitment to maintaining close coordination on multilateral platforms, including on human rights issues and emerging challenges and threats, was reaffirmed," the foreign ministry's statement said.

The statement noted that the discussion covered several urgent regional and international issues.