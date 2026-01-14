US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. Washington will continue closely following the situation in Iran, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the United States potential use of force against that country.

"We’re going to watch and see what the process is. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on," he told reporters, touching upon the situation in Iran. "They say no executions. Everyone is talking a lot of executions were taking place today, we were just told, no executions. I hope that’s true. That a big thing."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran.