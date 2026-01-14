Russia-Brazil cooperation commission meeting to be held on February 5 in hybrid format

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 15. /TASS/. The eighth meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high-level cooperation commission will be held on February 5 in a hybrid format, including an in-person round of negotiations in Brasília. Its work will be led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the Vice President of the South American republic, Geraldo Alckmin.

"On January 14, [Brazilian] President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation," the statement from the Brazilian cabinet's press service noted. "The leaders of the two countries discussed preparations for the 8th meeting of the bilateral high-level cooperation commission <...>, which will take place on February 5."

"The commission meeting will be held under the joint chairmanship of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in a hybrid format," the document stated.