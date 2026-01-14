Iran’s IRGC forces ready to respond to enemy miscalculations — commander

TUNIS, January 14. /TASS/. The forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite military units) are in a state of maximum readiness to respond to any mistake by the enemy, Commander Mohammad Pakpour stated in a declaration.

"Our forces are in a state of maximum readiness to decisively respond to any mistake by the enemy," he said as quoted by the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera. Pakpour emphasized that the crimes committed by Israeli and American mercenaries in the republic "will never be forgotten and will be answered at the appropriate time."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 following street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.