Russia handed over 1,400 tons of grain to Bolivia — Embassy

BUENOS AIRES, January 14. /TASS/. Russia handed over 1,400 metric tons of grain as humanitarian aid to Bolivia, the Russian Embassy in the Latin American republic said.

"The official ceremony of handing over 1,400 tons of grain intended to strengthen food security of the country took place in Bolivia. This volume of humanitarian aid equivalent to more than 87,000 flour bags of 11.5 kg each will make it possible to expand the coverage by government social program and ensure their sustainable implementation all over the country," the embassy said on its Telegram account.

The transfer of this cargo "confirms that even in conditions of global crises, Russia remains a reliable partner that does not leave friends alone and is ready to support in the decisive moment," Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Dmitry Verchenko said. "Russia was, is and will be ready to support Bolivia in coming years also. Our common tasks is that international cooperation bears specific fruit, is directly reflected in life of people and contributed to shaping more stable and fair future," the Ambassador added.

The initiative was implemented as part of cooperation between Russia and the UN World Food Programme, the embassy informed. The total value of humanitarian supplies is about $2 mln.