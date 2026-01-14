LUGANSK, January 14. /TASS/. The liberation of Komarovka marks for Russian troops the beginning of fighting on a new section of the front in the Sumy Region. As military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, after liberating Komarovka, Russian forces began forming a buffer zone near Glukhov.

"The liberation of Komarovka indicates that the Russian Armed Forces have opened a new section of the front. The fact is that for a very long time, this section was static. Our troops were mainly located at the junction of the border of the Russian Federation and the Sumy Region, that is, they did not advance. Now, however, they started to form a buffer zone in this area - northeast of the Glukhov settlement," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Komarovka on January 14. "Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Komarovka in the Sumy Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.