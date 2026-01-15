IMF chief arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky — Reuters

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Kiev on Thursday to hold discussions with Vladimir Zelensky, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The news outlet has not provided details on Georgieva’s first trip to the Ukrainian capital since 2023. The agency’s sources say she is also planning to meet with Prime Minister Yuliya Sviridenko and Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrey Pyshny.

Earlier, the IMF said Ukraine must repay $179.6 mln toward loan obligations. Ukraine’s current $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the IMF runs from 2023 to 2027, but Kiev has already asked the fund to draw up a new plan. According to the head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, Gavin Gray, the total financing deficit in Ukraine’s budget for 2026-2029 is estimated at about $136.5 billion. In 2026-2027, Ukraine is expected to face a residual financing shortfall of around $63 billion.