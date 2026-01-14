Third party won’t change nature of Russia-Iran ties — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. No third party can change the nature of the Russia-Iran relations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"I don't think any third party can change the fundamental nature of the relationship between Moscow and Tehran. These relations are based on agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Iran. It responds to the interests of the two states and peoples," the top Russian diplomat said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statements about the introduction of 25% tariffs on all countries that cooperate with Iran.

According to Lavrov, this nature is evident in many practical projects, such as the construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the implementation of transportation infrastructure plans like the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"Undoubtedly, the US started acting in a way that ignored all the norms they themselves promoted. They propagated a model they called globalization, but then they refused all their principles. Of course, this makes one think that American colleagues who act in such a way look rather unreliable," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

"I think we should just work and implement all these agreements that were reached between Iran and us, and between Russia and all our other trade and economic partners," Lavrov concluded.