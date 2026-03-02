US may attack Cuba following operations against Venezuela, Iran — Atlantic

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. The US leadership is considering launching a military operation on Cuba, based on the results of its similar actions against Venezuela and Iran, The Atlantic reported, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump and his administration are feeling like they are "on a roll, like, this is working," the magazine wrote. Inspired by his operations against Venezuela and Iran, Trump sees himself as the first modern American leader who could complete what others only flirted with. The US president believes he could cement his legacy above that of Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan.

The Trump administration also believes that toppling the Cuban government fits into its key objective of solidifying dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

However, Washington’s current emphasis is on holding talks with Cuba, coupled with intensified economic pressure on the Latin American country. The decision about a potential military operation will be made based on longer term results of US attacks on Venezuela and Iran. Besides, some in the White House warn that a potential operation against Cuba is fraught with risks as it could cause an influx of refugees to the United States.