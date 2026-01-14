Putin expresses condolences to King of Thailand in connection with railway disaster

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand in connection with the tragic consequences of a train disaster in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where about 30 people died.

"Your Majesty, please accept my deep condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the train disaster in the Nakhon Ratchasima province," reads a telegram from the head of state posted on the Kremlin's website.

He also asked to convey his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

On January 14, 2026, a passenger train traveling on the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani route in the northeast of Thailand crashed as a construction crane fell on it from an overpass under construction. According to the latest data, about 30 people were killed, and 67 injured.