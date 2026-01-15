Trump says going to ‘talk basics’ with Venezuelan opposition politician Machado

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t expect substantive talks with Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado.

"I think we’re just going to talks. And I haven’t met her. She’s a very nice woman. I think we’re just going to talk basics," he said in an interview with Reuters.

According to the US leader, he doesn’t want her to give him her Nobel Peace Prize. "No, I didn’t say that. She won the Nobel Peace Prize," he added.

As follows from Trump’s working schedule for January 15 that was released by the White House, his meeting with Machado will he held in Cabinet Room at 12:30 local time (5:30 p..m GMT).