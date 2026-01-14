Russian meat exports surge by 10.6% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia increased its meat and meat products exports by 10.6% in annual terms to more than 911,000 metric tons, said the Russian Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service, Rosselkhoznadzor.

"Meat and meat products constitute a significant volume of supplies, over 911,000 tons. Compared to 2024, the indicator increased by 10.6% from 824,100 tons," the regulator said.

Specifically, exports of meat and edible poultry byproducts gained 7.2% to 409,500 metric tons. Pork exports increased by 22.7% to over 270,500 metric tons. Exports of edible byproducts of small and big horned cattle and pork soared by 34.1% to over 94,100 metric tons.

Exports of ready-made meat products stood at 84,100 metric tons as of 2025 year-end. Beef and dairy exports amounted to more than 33,300 metric tons and 191,900 metric tons respectively.

Livestock exports skyrocketed by 74.5% to 694,200 heads.

Vegetable and fruit exports

Supplies of vegetables, root and tuber crops from Russia totaled 367,300 metric tons. Potatoes accounted for 207,000 tons, the regulator informed.

Exports of root crops (carrots, turnip, beet, celery and radish) were over 54,400 metric tons and gained 45.1% annually. Onions and garlic exports amounted to 36,800 metric tons. Over 24,500 tons of cucumbers were shipped for exports.

In 2025, 93,700 metric tons of fruits and nuts were exported. Deliveries of pome fruits (apples, parrots and quinces) increased by a factor of 2.7 to 20,300 metric tons. Exports of nuts moved up by 52.2% to 6,000 metric tons.